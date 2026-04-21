A deputy commander in Battalion 931 shared a deeply personal account of the influence of his former commander, Sergeant Elkana Navon, who was killed during an operational mission in Jenin about a year and a half ago. Speaking to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, he described Navon as “a role model who shaped my character as an officer."

Recalling their first meeting, the officer said it came at a pivotal moment-, ust after he completed basic training and arrived at the combat school. “I met a man who simply radiated," he said. “Smiling, physically large, very striking in presence and speech-very impressive."

That initial impression quickly evolved into deep professional respect. “I encountered a professional and ethical level I had not encountered before," he said. “He put us into a very high-quality framework." According to him, the period leading up to operational deployment was intense, and Navon’s leadership stood out. “We were in feverish preparations, and Elkana demonstrated a level that left us astonished."

He also had painful recollections of the day Navon was killed. A medical NCO at the training base was part of the team rushed to Jenin during the incident. “They told us there was a mass-casualty incident," he recounted. “We arrived and there was one big chaos. We received the wounded. When Elkana arrived, he had already been checked by the battalion’s senior doctor and was without vital signs."

For the deputy commander, who was still a trainee at the time, the experience marked his first exposure to combat. “This is the first time I encountered combat since I enlisted," he said. “I entered with a commander who was very serious and very professional. I felt safe. I felt there was someone to rely on."

That sense of security was shattered in an instant. “During the engagement, we realized Elkana was no longer with us," he said. “It was a huge shock, something incomprehensible. The realization that the person who led me, who I looked at with admiration, was gone. It was not easy to grasp."

In the months since, grief has gradually given way to a sense of purpose. Now a Sergeant Major, he says Navon’s legacy continues to guide him. “I think this is one of the things that has accompanied me most in life," he reflected. “In many things I act in his spirit and the values he instilled in me. Despite the short time we had, he really set an example."

Asked what lessons he now passes on to his own soldiers, he pointed to two core values. “Unconditional love and professionalism," he said. “Love of people was undeniable in Elkana - he loved everyone, no matter who they were or where they came from. And professionalism is not just skill, it’s the desire to do what you do well. He had a kind of flame in him. These are the things I try to instill today."

Another soldier who served under Navon echoed that sentiment, saying the loss has only strengthened their resolve. “All the things that happened during the war give us strength to continue, precisely because of these dear people we lost."