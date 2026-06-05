צפו בתיעוד: לוחמי יחידת דובדבן עצרו שני מחבלים שקידמו מתווי טרור בג׳נין דובר צה"ל

Yesterday (Thursday), during a special operation directed by the ISA, the soldiers apprehended two terrorists who had recently been involved in advancing terrorist activity against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians from the areas of Jenin and Al-Yamun.

Following an intelligence effort, it can now be revealed that one of the terrorists apprehended by the soldiers was an operative in the Jenin terrorist network that was dismantled during Operation Iron Wall and was involved in raising funds to support terrorist activity.

The terrorists were transferred to the security forces for further processing.