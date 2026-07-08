IDF raids buildings in Jenin IDF Spokesperson

Overnight (Wednesday), IDF soldiers completed dozens of counterterrorism activities across Judea and Samaria.

During the operation, the forces apprehended 20 wanted individuals, including suspects who were planning to carry out a terror attack, an arms dealer, a suspect involved in smuggling illegal entrants, and suspects affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization.

The soldiers completed an airborne operation overnight in the Menashe Brigade area. During the operation, the soldiers searched more than 50 structures in the Jenin area.

After gunfire in Hebron overnight, IDF soldiers apprehended five suspects and questioned additional suspects in the Judea Brigade area.

In the area of Tulkarm, IDF soldiers and Israel Border Police officers apprehended four Hamas-affiliated suspects, as well as an additional wanted suspect on suspicion of incitement to terrorism in the area of Funduq.