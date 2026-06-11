Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, asserted on Wednesday that coercive tactics will never yield a sustainable diplomatic resolution, urging US President Donald Trump to abandon his aggressive rhetoric toward Tehran.

Speaking at a UN Security Council deliberation focused on “Advancing Political Solutions in the Middle East Through Mediation and Dialogue," Iravani maintained that diplomatic breakthroughs cannot be forced through intimidation.

“No lasting agreement can be achieved through threats, intimidation or the use of force," Iravani said, as quoted by CNN.

The diplomat's remarks directly addressed the American president's public posturing.

“The president of the United States must refrain from his repeated threats against Iran, including the renewed threat to resort to the use of force that he raised today," Iravani said.

The envoy's speech came before the fresh wave of overnight American military strikes on Iranian targets.

The strike came hours after Trump publicly informed members of the press that the United States would "hit them again hard today."

"And we'll see what happens with the deal. We were really close to a deal - but they keep tapping us along. They keep playing us for suckers because you know what? They dealt with some very stupid Presidents," he said.

"We want a deal that's meaningful, we want a deal that works," Trump reiterated, contrasting the deal he seeks with the agreement that the Obama administration signed, which he stated gave Iran a "path to a nuclear weapon."