Anger and embarrassment erupted within the Religious Zionist Party following party member MK Moshe Solomon’s vote against the Basic Law: Torah Study, which was approved by the Knesset in its preliminary reading, without informing his party colleagues in advance.

Dozens of furious reactions were posted in the internal groups of the party’s central committee over the fact that a Religious Zionism MK voted against the value of Torah study. According to party members, there is a feeling of betrayal and a lack of factional discipline, and they say the matter cannot pass without a response.

The criticism focuses mainly on the lack of coordination - Solomon did not notify anyone in the party before the vote.

“At the very least, Solomon should have updated us or said he would vote against it. This is unacceptable, and there will be consequences for his conduct," said a party source, noting that the faction had decided last night to support the Basic Law: Torah Study proposal.

One member of the party’s central committee wrote in the internal groups: “How can it be that an MK from Religious Zionism votes against Torah study? Embarrassing."

Sources in the party are discussing the possibility of imposing sanctions. Party chairman and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has not yet commented on the incident and has remained silent.

In a statement he released, Solomon explained his position: “The current wording equates those who study Torah with those who serve in the army. I cannot support such wording, which constitutes a desecration of God’s name and harms the entire religious Zionist Torah world."

Solomon emphasized that the value of Torah study is so obvious that it does not require being anchored in legislation, but added: “Complete Torah study is one that combines a life of action and security," and quoted from Pirkei Avot: “Any Torah that is not accompanied by work will ultimately cease and lead to sin."

Solomon clarified that when the bill comes up for its first reading, he will examine the changes made to it and decide accordingly.

Yesterday, the Religious Zionist Party announced that it would not allow the advancement of a law that equates the status and conditions of those who avoid military service with the status and conditions of those serving in the IDF.

The faction said it would support only a law that establishes Torah study as a fundamental value - without equating yeshiva students with IDF soldiers.