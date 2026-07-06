The anti-Israel Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) announced that it has filed a criminal complaint in the Netherlands against Knesset members Ram Ben-Barak (Yesh Atid) and Moshe Solomon (Religious Zionism), accusing them of "incitement to genocide."

According to the organization, whose Director General has ties to Hezbollah, the complaint was submitted to coincide with the lawmakers' scheduled participation in the 33rd Annual Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in The Hague, taking place from July 4-8.

In its statement, HRF alleged that Ben-Barak and Solomon "used their positions of authority to publicly advocate for policies aimed at the physical destruction and permanent displacement of the Palestinian population in Gaza."

The organization claimed that Ben-Barak, who serves on the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and heads Israel's delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, promoted the "voluntary migration" of Gaza residents. HRF cited remarks it attributed to Ben-Barak from November 2023 in which he proposed relocating Gaza's population to more than 100 countries.

HRF argued that such proposals amount to advocacy for the permanent dispersal of Gaza's Palestinian Arab population and asserted that they meet the legal definition of forcible transfer as an act of genocide when intended to destroy a protected group.

Regarding Solomon, HRF claimed that the Religious Zionism MK has advocated for the re-establishment of Jewish communities in Gaza and permanent Israeli control of the territory. The organization alleged that these positions constitute support for demographic changes that would require the continued displacement of Palestinians.

The foundation stated that its complaint was filed amid what it described as "a growing consensus in the international legal community" regarding Israel's military campaign in Gaza, citing proceedings and reports by international bodies and human rights organizations.

HRF called on Dutch authorities to investigate the two lawmakers for what it described as criminal responsibility for incitement to genocide.

"The statements of Ben Barak and Solomon are not mere political opinions. They are public incitements to commit genocide, delivered by officials with direct influence over state policy and military oversight," said HRF General Director Dyab Abou Jahjah.

Natacha Bracq, HRF's Head of Litigation, stated that "public figures with significant influence who make direct calls for the dispersal or elimination of a protected group bear individual criminal responsibility for incitement to commit genocide," adding that the organization believes the statements attributed to Ben-Barak and Solomon satisfy the legal threshold for such allegations.

Jahjah has in the past claimed to have “joined the Hezbollah resistance against Israel" and “had some military training, I’m still very proud of that."