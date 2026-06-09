An official Shin Bet opinion presented to Knesset members partaking in the discussion regarding MK Tally Gotliv's (Likud) immunity states that the MK "directly and practically endangered the life of a senior Shin Bet agent," after she disclosed and publicly announced his secret identity.

The Shin Bet claimed that Gotliv continued to spread the agent's name, despite being clearly warned about the danger to his life.

The opinion was presented amid the heated discussion over the past two days at the Knesset regarding Gotliv's request for immunity from criminal prosecution after Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara submitted a severe indictment against her for the disclosure and publication of confidential information.

The affair began after Gotliv spread a theory claiming that the husband of anti-government protest leader Shikma Bresler, a senior Shin Bet agent, had secret contacts with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on the eve of the October 7 Massacre.

During the Knesset session on Tuesday morning, a heated confrontation broke out between MK Merav Ben Ari (Yesh Atid) and MK Moshe Abutbul (Shas). Ben Ari shouted: "I don't care about you, you little and disgusting man."

Abutbul responded, "Don't ramble," and the discussion continued with shouting and disruptions throughout.

Later in the discussion, Gotliv voiced several serious allegations against the Attorney General, accusing Baharav-Miara of selective enforcement and claiming that she overlooked things Shikma Bresler said.

"You are persecuting the right-wing government with tolerance," Gotlive said. "In April 2024, I submitted a complaint, and she still hasn't approved an investigation. You act like a criminal organization. You destroyed the position of attorney general to cover for the senior Shin Bet staff and topple the government."

She added that the indictment against her is meant to deter right-wingers. "You tried to accuse me of an offense of harming state security. You are terrorizing right-wingers. That's the goal, whoever you don't like, you deal with them," she claimed.

She further criticized the Attorney General's conduct regarding the appointment of the Shin Bet Director: "State security is so important to you that for months you were busy preventing the appointment of a Shin Bet chief. Why? Because you want to look out for your people."

At the conclusion of her remarks, Gotliv addressed the affair for which she was indicted: "I needed to expose Bresler's husband? The government needed to expose him. The Defense Minister needed to expose him."