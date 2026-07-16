The Ministerial Committee for Shin Bet Affairs has approved security for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, for the rest of their lives, per a recommendation by Shin Bet Director David Zini.

At the same time, the committee approved a security detail that includes a personal car and driver for Netanyahu's offspring for an additional five years. The protection will continue even if Netanyahu is not reelected.

Channel 12 reported that the decision comes after heavy pressure from the Netanyahus' circle and contradicts the position of professional officials who sought to keep the security issue subject to the changing threat level.