A Security Cabinet decision from March regarding violence by Jewish rioters in Judea and Samaria was not published in its entirety due to political considerations, Channel 13 reported on Monday.

According to the report, senior defense officials, including Shin Bet Director David Zini, sought to publish the decision, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several ministers opposed. During the discussion, according to the report, Netanyahu called the Jewish rioters "a spreading cancer."

At the same time, Channel 13 mentioned a report from the weekend, according to which the Shin Bet is internally criticizing the conduct of the head of the agency, Zini, in all matters relating to the handling of Jewish violence in Judea and Samaria.

According to the report, sources within the organization claimed that Zini has not approved intelligence operations targeting Jewish suspects in Judea and Samaria and has, they alleged, blocked actions that could lead to the arrest of Jewish suspects. The report further claimed that Zini believes the phenomenon does not constitute “Jewish terrorism," but rather involves “a small group of delinquent youths."