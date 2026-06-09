Israel Defense Forces troops eliminated a terrorist today (Tuesday) who crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory in the Ramim Ridge area and opened fire at an IDF force.

The terrorist was identified inside Israeli territory, a short distance from the border fence. This was considered a relatively unusual incident, prompting the activation of the “Night Knight B" procedure - a protocol for preparing for a terrorist infiltration in the area.

During the incident, the terrorist fired a handgun at the IDF force. The soldiers returned fire and eliminated him. The IDF emphasized that there were no Israeli casualties.

Following the identification of the terrorist, residents of the area were instructed to remain inside their homes. At the same time, rapid-response teams in nearby communities were placed on alert.

The IDF launched searches throughout the area to rule out the presence of additional suspects and ensure there was no further threat to nearby communities.

The IDF stated: “The incident is still ongoing. IDF forces are continuing searches, along with Israeli Air Force aircraft that were dispatched to the area. The IDF is maintaining continuous contact with the local authorities."