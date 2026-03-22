The IDF is conducting a comprehensive investigation involving all relevant authorities into the death of Ofer Moskowitz on Sunday morning in Misgav Am.

While it was initially assessed that Moskowitz was killed by Hezbollah anti-tank or missile fire, the IDF is now examining the possibility that the incident involved fire originating from IDF soldiers.

According to the suspicion under investigation, human error in an artillery battery led to fire being directed the wrong way, and the IDF is now awaiting final ballistic findings on the shell’s trajectory to confirm or refute the suspicion.

The incident occurred in the morning, when Moskowitz's vehicle suffered a direct hit in the kibbutz. Ofer, who was seen as a mythological figure in the upper Galilee and oversaw nearly 100 acres of avocado orchards along the border, was trapped in his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Misgav Am residents reported that no siren was sounded before the impact, increasing the questions surrounding the source of the fire.