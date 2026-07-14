More than 100 reservist soldiers stationed at an IDF outpost near Margaliot along the Lebanon border are coping with severe infrastructure and sanitation problems, according to a report published Tuesday by Galei Tzahal.

The report says the outpost's dining hall was closed by the Medical Corps after inspectors discovered rotten meat that had reportedly been left to spoil for months, producing a strong odor. An alternative room was subsequently converted into a temporary dining hall.

Testimonies and documentation also point to widespread mold on walls, drainage failures that leave standing water and puddles inside buildings, and fire damage caused after a truck caught fire at the entrance to the outpost. Soldiers reportedly continue to sleep in buildings with deteriorating infrastructure, while the kitchen has failed to meet required sanitation standards.

One commander described the conditions as "an outpost unfit for human habitation," asking, "How do you bring reservists here?"

The report noted that the IDF's 91st Division, which is responsible for the outpost, is aware of the problems and is working to address them, though aging infrastructure has complicated repairs.

In response, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said the deficiencies are known and are being addressed. The military said improving conditions at frontline outposts is a top priority and noted that work has already been carried out, including cleaning the kitchen, pumping out standing water, and locating and repairing a water leak, with engineering teams continuing repairs at the site.