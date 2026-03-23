Finance Minister and Religious Zionist Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich spoke about the ongoing war during his faction's meeting and stated that the border with Lebanon must change.

"The State of Israel and the IDF, in collaboration with our American partners, continue to crush the enemy. The war has costs, but every day of fighting we eliminate, destroy, and weaken the axis of evil until it falls with G-d's help. Every day of fighting ensures us years of security," Smotrich opened.

He noted that "in Lebanon as well, the IDF continues to advance, broaden the buffer zone and defend the residents of the north. On this front too, alongside the great achievements, there are also prices - for business, with the disruption of daily life. Unfortunately, there are also casualties, including Benaya, my son, who, thank G-d, survived by a miracle and is recovering."

The Minister recounted, "Last week, I was in the north with local leaders from the confrontation line, and said to them: 'Every time there is a boom from gunfire, remember, together with the hardship, that those are our artillery and planes who are hitting the enemy and ensuring the security of the north for many years.' I also visited businesses and the heroic farmers on the border and told them: Last time we had to evacuate you, today we are evacuating the residents of southern Lebanon. We are rehabilitating and developing our northern communities, and destroying the terrorist villages in Lebanon."

The Finance Minister declared that "the current campaign in Lebanon must end with a fundamental change of state: the Litani (River) must be our new border with the State of Lebanon, just like the yellow line in Gaza and the peak of Mount Hermon in Syria. We can not return to the October 6th reality where the enemy sits at our gates. We will distance it on all fronts, and we will create a sterile security zone that will cut between the enemy and our citizens."

Smotrich also addressed the handling of economic issues during the war. "The war also challenges the economy, the employment market, and businesses. As I said from the very beginning, the State of Israel will provide a safety net for everyone, just as we did at the beginning of Iron Swords, in the Northern Arrows, and with the people of Kalavi. The safety net does not compensate 100 percent, but it will allow everyone to get through the challenging period together with their 'head above water' and continue to grow the day after the war. We have done this in the past, and it works. We are working hard and around the clock together with National Insurance to ensure that all employees receive their money before the holiday."

“This morning, I received the Bank of Israel report from Governor Prof. Amir Yaron. The numbers don’t lie: despite two and a half years of a long and costly war, the Israeli economy is outperforming all forecasts. The shekel is strengthening, the stock market is breaking records, and inflation is being curbed. I say to the whole world: if this is what’s happening during the war, imagine what will happen here after the war. Invest now in the State of Israel-there is no better investment," the minister emphasized.

“I am glad that despite the war, which delayed some of our plans, we managed to pass a responsible and solid budget that, alongside major investment in security and a safety net for businesses and workers-including tax reductions for reservists, the middle class, and new immigrants-also includes a structural reform that will finally create competition in the banking sector and is expected to save every family thousands of shekels per year. We are winning on the front lines, we are winning on the home front, and with God’s help, we will also win economically," he concluded.

The meeting was opened by the Finance Minister with condolences to Minister Orit Strock following the passing of her daughter, Shoshana of blessed memory. “I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to our colleague Minister Orit Strock on the tragic passing of her daughter. Orit, as those who know and value your years of work, we stand with you in these difficult moments and pray that the Almighty will give you strength to continue your important work for the Land of Israel and the people of Israel-according to the Torah of Israel."