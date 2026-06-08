נזק שנגרם לאחד הבתים בשומרון צילום: דוברות מד"א

The Samaria Regional Council on Monday morning reported a direct hit on a Samaria neighborhood. Four homes were damaged, some of them severely.

No one was injured.

Earlier on Monday, Iran launched several barrages of missiles toward various areas across Israel. Sirens sounded around 7:00 a.m., and several missiles were reportedly intercepted. One of the launches fell in an open area in Samaria.

About an hour earlier, sirens sounded in central Israel, the Shephelah, and Lachish following the launch of a missile from Yemen. The missile was successfully intercepted.

MDA stated that at this stage, there are no known impacts. MDA teams were dispatched to treat a man who fell while making his way to a protected space.

The smaller Cabinet is expected to convene at 11:00 a.m. to discuss the continuation of the campaign against Iran.

The Israeli Air Force struck military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran early Monday morning, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

Iranian media outlets reported strikes in the capital Tehran, Isfahan, as well as in Karaj. According to the reports, Mehrabad International Airport was targeted in Tehran.

Explosions were also reportedly heard in several areas, including Tehran and Isfahan. Al Jazeera reported that a UAV storage facility was struck in Tehran.

All in all, a total of 15 Israeli strikes were reported. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officially announced that Israel carried out a strike on Iranian territory, claiming that ballistic missiles were used in the attack.