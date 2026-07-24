Jordan's military on Friday afternoon reported that it shot down seven missiles and six drones launched from Iran.

On Friday morning, Iran launched missiles towards Bahrain, triggering sirens.

Earlier on Friday, reports said that four people were killed and five others were wounded in Thursday night US missile strikes targeting the outskirts of the city of Ahvaz, Iran, the deputy governor of Iran's Khuzestan Province for security affairs told the state-run IRNA news agency.

Meanwhile, CENTCOM confirmed that it targeted Iranian military command centers, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities to further diminish the threat Iran poses to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

“The international waterway remains open for transit despite recent attacks from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Commercial vessels continue to freely navigate the strait with U.S. military support." said CENTCOM, which added that more than 50,000 US service members are currently operating across the Middle East.

Earlier, Iranian media reported that explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas and Ahvaz; explosions were later also heard along the southern coast of Qeshm Island.

Footage posted to social media appeared to show the strikes in Bandar Abbas.