Defense Minister Israel Katz held a security consultation today (Thursday) with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir amid rising tensions with Iran.

Also participating in the meeting were Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram, the commander of the Israeli Air Force, the head of the Operations Directorate, the head of the Intelligence Directorate, the head of the Planning and Force Build-Up Directorate, the commander of the Home Front Command, and other senior defense officials.

Opening the meeting, Katz delivered a stern message to Iran, saying: "We are preparing for every possibility. If Iran attacks Israel, it will suffer a crushing blow."

Western intelligence agencies reportedly assess that Iran may be the first to launch military action against Israel. Earlier in the day, Likud MK Moshe Saada commented on the developments during an interview on Channel 14, saying: "We all know that we're approaching a strike on Iran-perhaps even this weekend. Those are the current assessments."

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump told Axios on Thursday evening that he is considering launching a major strike against Iran. Trump told journalist Barak Ravid that he is aware such a decision would have significant consequences and stressed that he has not yet made a final decision.

"I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it," Trump said," Trump said in the brief interview.

He added that Israel "would join within two minutes if I asked," but emphasized that "we don't need anyone" in order to launch a new operation against Iran.