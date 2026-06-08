The Israeli Air Force struck military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran early Monday morning, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

Iranian media outlets reported strikes in the capital Tehran, Isfahan, as well as in Karaj. According to the reports, Mehrabad International Airport was targeted in Tehran.

Explosions were also reportedly heard in several areas, including Tehran and Isfahan. Al Jazeera reported that a UAV storage facility was struck in Tehran.

All in all, a total of 15 Israeli strikes were reported. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officially announced that Israel carried out a strike on Iranian territory, claiming that ballistic missiles were used in the attack.

Footage: Strikes in Tehran



The strikes occurred several hours after Iran breached the ceasefire and launched several barrages consisting of ten missiles targeting areas in northern Israel, the Sharon region, and Samaria.

The IDF intercepted all of the launches, and the Home Front Command announced after about half an hour that residents could leave their bomb shelters.

Following the barrages, sirens were activated in dozens of cities and towns. Magen David Adom (MDA) teams provided medical treatment to two individuals who were injured while rushing to safe rooms, including a woman who was moderately wounded.

The Fire and Rescue Services reported several fires in open areas in the Galilee and the Golan Heights caused by interception debris, while in Yokneam, a vehicle was struck by shrapnel and sustained minor damage with no casualties.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Donald Trump following the Iranian missile attack and deliberations within Israel regarding a potential response. The phone call between the two leaders concluded just after midnight.

Axios later reported that during the call, Trump told Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iran's missile attack and allow more time for diplomacy.

A US official told the site that Trump told Netanyahu during the call to hold off because "we are close to doing something good in terms of a deal".

Netanyahu pushed back but ultimately "pseudo agreed" to stand down, the official told Axios.

Concurrently, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir conducted a situational assessment with the General Staff Forum.

During the meeting, Zamir clarified that the IDF has finalized its operational preparations and stands ready for subsequent actions.

"The IDF will strike the enemy with determination as soon as the order is given," the Chief of Staff stated. Military officials emphasized that all operational blueprints are finalized and forces remain on high alert following Iran's breach of the ceasefire.