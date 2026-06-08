The US Embassy in Jerusalem on Sunday issued a shelter in place order to all US government employees and their families, following the Iranian missile barrages towards Israel.

“As a result of the current security situation in Israel, including Home Front Command alerts for multiple regions, the US Embassy has directed all US government employees and their family members to shelter in place, and be prepared to move to a protected shelter in the event of a red alert, until further notice," the Embassy said.

The statement noted that the Embassy in Jerusalem and its Branch Office in Tel Aviv would be closed on Monday, and urged Americans to follow instructions from local authorities and the Home Front Command in the event of further missile strikes.

Iran on Sunday evening launched several barrages consisting of 10 missiles targeting areas in northern Israel, the Sharon region, and Samaria. Air defense systems intercepted all incoming missiles, though sirens echoed across dozens of cities and towns.

US President Donald Trump urged both sides to avoid further escalation following the Iranian barrages.

Speaking to Channel 12 News, Trump said , “I am going to call Netanyahu right now and tell him not to strike back."

He added, “The Iranian strikes didn’t hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate. If Bibi strikes them back it’s just gonna keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3000 years."

Trump further said, “We are very close to a final deal with Iran. It is going to be a good deal. I don’t want it to blow up because of what is happening now."

"I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate. Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," he stressed.