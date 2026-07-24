Bahrain and Kuwait secretly sent jets to strike sites inside Iran, their first direct retaliation against Tehran, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Sources familiar with the matter told the newspaper that the strikes took place earlier this month, and the jets hit drone and missile storage depots.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which attacked Iran multiple times early in the war, provided intelligence and defensive air cover for the operation, said The Wall Street Journal.

Spokespeople for both the governments of Kuwait and Bahrain did not comment on the report.

The WSJ report comes as tensions between the US and Iran continue. Early Friday morning, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed a 13th consecutive night of strikes in Iran targeting military command centers, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities to further diminish the threat Iran poses to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran launched missiles towards Bahrain, triggering sirens. In addition, Jordan's military on Friday afternoon reported that it shot down seven missiles and six drones launched from Iran.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)