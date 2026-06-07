Oshrat Gani-Gonen, head of the South Sharon Regional Council, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News from the scene of the deadly attack in Tzur Natan.

"This is a regrettable and painful incident. There was no warning. The community is secured 24/7; there are IDF soldiers here, civilian security squads, and police response units", Gani-Gonen opened.

She noted that the council had repeatedly warned of a scenario of an attack like the one that occurred this morning. "Since the October 7th massacre we have been warning that for us this is the 'soft underbelly' of the State of Israel. The seam line between us and the PA is breached daily. We warned that one day the route for illegal Palestinain laborers would become a route for terrorists - and, sadly, it has happened."

"Everything must be done so this does not happen again. We need to reinforce the communities with significant electronic security measures and expand the civilian security squads", she concluded.