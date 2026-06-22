A shooting has been reported in a Jewish neighborhood of Montreal this afternoon (Monday).

The incident occurred in the Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood. According to local reports, the shooting occurred near a kosher supermarket and a Chabad house in the neighborhood. Two police officers have reportedly been shot. Police are continuing to hunt for the suspect and have urged the public to avoid the area until further notice.

The alleged shooter is still at large.

A ZAKA volunteer reported that authorities are concerned that they may be facing a hostage situation.

Residents received an emergency alert that stated: “If you are in the affected area, shelter indoors, lock the doors, stay away from windows and follow instructions of local authorities."

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.