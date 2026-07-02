The ISA and the police said that the attacker who carried out the shooting attack in Tzur Yitzhak, Kochav Yair, and Sela‘it, where Haim Kalomiti was killed and several civilians were injured, received assistance before carrying out the attack.

According to the findings of the investigation, three Arab Israeli suspects, residents of Taibeh and Baqa al-Gharbiyyeh, were aware of his intention to carry out an attack but did not act to prevent it. The investigation also shows that one of the two suspects provided the attacker with the improvised submachine gun he used during the attack.

The police and the ISA said the findings are part of the ongoing investigation into the circumstances of the assistance the attacker received prior to carrying out the attack.

The investigation of the attack found that the attacker, Omar Yassin, an Arab Israeli resident of Taibeh, left his home at 10:30 in a stolen Israeli vehicle. About ten minutes later, he arrived at the McDonald’s complex and a gas station, where he opened fire from his car at civilians, injuring two people.

He then fled onto Route 5533 and entered the settlement of Tzur Yitzhak. At the scene, he fired at the guard post at the entrance to the settlement and injured the guard in his hand. From there, he continued toward Tzur Natan and also fired at the guard post at the entrance to thar town as well.

He later drove toward the settlement of Sela‘it in Samaria. During his drive, he noticed the late Haim sitting in his vehicle, shot at him, and murdered him.

At 10:52, the attacker arrived at the gate of the settlement of Sela‘it and opened fire again at the guard post. The town's civilian security coordinator charged toward him, returned fire, and succeeded in driving him away from the scene. Security forces launched a manhunt in which he was ultimately killed in open ground between Tzur Natan and Taibeh, in the area of the Taibeh quarries.