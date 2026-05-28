The "Gateway to Hebron" visitor center has officially opened on the Field of Machpelah in Hebron, offering visitors an immersive journey through the Jewish history of the City of the Patriarchs - with a special focus on the centuries-long connection between Chabad-Lubavitch and Hebron.

The new project, launched this week by Chabad of Hebron, marks the opening of Phase One of the "Field of Machpelah" Visitor Center, a major educational and tourism initiative located directly across from the Cave of the Patriarchs.

At the heart of the newly opened center is a state-of-the-art multimedia experience featuring film, visual recreations, and immersive storytelling tracing Hebron’s Jewish history from the time of Avraham Avinu (Forefather Abraham) to the present day. The presentation also highlights the historic role and involvement of Chabad in strengthening Jewish life in Hebron throughout the generations.

Among those attending the inauguration ceremony were ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir, Amichai Eliyahu, Ze’ev Elkin, and Orit Strock, as well as local mayors, rabbinic leaders, and community representatives from Hebron and Kiryat Arba.

The newly opened exhibit is housed in the historic "Gutnick Building," long associated with efforts to expand Jewish infrastructure and hospitality in Hebron. Organizers describe the project as part of a broader vision to transform the area into a world-class gateway experience for the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come to Hebron each year.

According to the organizers, many visitors currently come only to pray at the Cave of the Patriarchs and leave without discovering the city’s broader Jewish history and heritage sites. The new center aims to change that by introducing visitors to additional historic locations throughout Hebron, including the ancient Jewish cemetery and the resting place of Rebbetzin Menucha Rachel Slonim, a central figure in early Chabad history in the city.

"Throughout the generations, the Rebbes of Chabad strongly supported and encouraged Jewish life in Hebron," said Rabbi Danny Cohen, director of Chabad of Hebron. "This center allows every visitor - from every background - to experience the deeper story of Hebron and strengthen their personal connection to the city of our fathers and mothers."

Chabad representatives noted that the connection between Chabad and Hebron dates back centuries, beginning with the Alter Rebbe, also known as the Ba'al Hatanya, founder of Chabad-Lubavitch, who sent financial support to strengthen the city's Jewish community. The Mitteler Rebbe later purchased property in Hebron and famously called upon hasidim to help build and support the Jewish settlement there.

The project was developed by Chabad of Hebron with significant private support, together with assistance from Israel’s Ministry of Heritage. Organizers say this newly opened phase is only the beginning of a much larger vision for the site's future.