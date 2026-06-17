The Civil Administration’s Higher Planning Council on Wednesday approved plans for the construction of 576 new housing units in Judea and Samaria, as part of the government’s policy to strengthen settlements and expand construction in the area.

As part of the decisions, a new building for the Shavei Hebron Yeshiva was approved for the first time near Beit Romano in Hebron.

The building covers approximately 1,000 square meters and was approved following the change in planning authority in the area, as announced Tuesday by Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich.

According to Smotrich’s office, this is the first approval of its kind after transferring planning and construction authority over the Jewish settlement in Hebron and heritage sites to the State of Israel, without requiring approval from the Hebron municipality.

At the same time, a plan to establish 456 housing units in the settlement of Mitzpe Yeriho in the Binyamin area was approved for deposit. The settlement system noted that the plan is expected to allow expansion of the settlement and absorption of additional residents in the coming years.

Additionally, 120 housing units in the El Matan neighborhood of Karnei Shomron were approved. The plan was advanced after prolonged objection procedures and completion of the required planning processes.

Smotrich welcomed the decisions, saying: "We continue to build the Land of Israel in practice and implement practical sovereignty in the settlements. Bringing thousands of new residents to Mitzpe Yeriho and establishing a new building for the Shavei Hebron Yeshiva in the City of the Patriarchs are both exciting and important."

"This is a national initiative that consolidates our hold on the area, strengthens Israel’s security, and establishes clear facts that prevent the establishment of an Arab terror state in our heartland. I thank the Civil Administration and the Settlement Administration for leading these processes."