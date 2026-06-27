An IDF soldier has been suspended from operational duty after hanging Israeli flags and playing music inside a mosque in Hebron.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "The conduct of the soldier seen in the footage is inconsistent with IDF values. The incident is under investigation."

"The soldier will face disciplinary action, and command and disciplinary measures will be taken in accordance with the findings. Should additional personnel be found to have been involved, they will face disciplinary action based on the investigation's findings."