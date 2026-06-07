IDF troops located a major bunker used by Hezbollah at the Beaufort Castle complex, Kan Reshet Bet reported this morning (Sunday).

According to the report, it is a significant underground compound that was designed to be used by the terrorist organization in times of emergency.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said two days ago during a cabinet meeting that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon “has not yet been fully formulated" and that Hezbollah opposes it - therefore, from Israel’s perspective, “at the moment there is no agreement."

Israel’s defense establishment has also not yet received instructions for implementing the agreement, and operational activity in Lebanon remains unchanged - including the restrictions on operations in Beirut.

Hezbollah’s military wing is divided into several regional brigades. The IDF has taken control of the territory of two such brigades: the Nasser Unit, which is responsible for the eastern sector, and the Aziz Unit, which is responsible for the western sector.

A large portion of the operatives from these brigades withdrew northward following the advance of IDF forces, but some remain in the area and are conducting guerrilla warfare, including through the use of explosive drones.