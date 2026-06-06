Two men were arrested today (Saturday) following a fight that broke out at the Maccabiah Village pool in Ramat Gan, during which a woman was stabbed in the leg and sustained minor injuries. It is suspected the confrontation began after a couple admonished another couple about smoking a cigarette near children and asked them to stop.

The argument between the parties escalated into physical violence, and during the fight the wife of one of the participants was stabbed. The two men were arrested at the scene and taken for questioning at the police station.

The police said, "Officers from the Bnei Brak-Ramat Gan station of the Dan District arrived at the scene and arrested the two men, one of them 50, on suspicion of stabbing, and the other, 32, on suspicion of assault. They were taken for questioning at the police station, and the woman was evacuated by medical teams in light condition. The knife was seized at the scene."

The Maccabiah Village sports club said, "This was an isolated violent incident that developed between guests of members. The club's security staff acted immediately, brought the situation under control within minutes and removed all those involved from the premises immediately. The management of Maccabiah Village stresses that the involved individuals have been permanently banned from entering the complex. The club shows zero tolerance for any form of violence. We will continue to act firmly to keep the venue safe and high-quality for our customers."