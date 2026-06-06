Late on Friday night, the IDF eliminated Muhanad Othman Yassin Farwana, a terrorist cell commander in the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization, in a precise strike in the southern Gaza Strip.

Throughout the war and in recent days, Farwana was involved in advancing numerous terrorist attack plans against IDF troops and the State of Israel, and posed an immediate threat to IDF troops operating in the area.

Farwana was eliminated in a precise aerial strike in order to remove the threat.

"Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance," the IDF stressed.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."