A Swiss newspaper has uncovered what it describes as a years-long Hamas plan to carry out an October 7-style wave of coordinated terrorist attacks across Europe, targeting Israeli, Jewish, and Western institutions.

According to an investigation published by Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Hamas built a covert terrorist infrastructure across the continent years before the October 7 massacre, including hidden weapons caches, smuggling routes, logistical networks, and dormant terror cells ready to be activated on orders from the organization's leadership.

The report, based in part on German security investigation files, states that German authorities believe Hamas intended to carry out the attacks around the second anniversary of the October 7 massacre. The plot was reportedly foiled through intelligence operations and arrests conducted across several European countries.

Authorities uncovered Hamas-linked activity in Germany, Austria, Denmark, Britain, Greece, and Cyprus. Among the discoveries was a weapons cache found in Austria last year containing five loaded pistols, ten magazines, more than 100 rounds of ammunition, and several explosive devices.

According to the report, Vienna served as a key logistical hub for the network. A 39-year-old British man was arrested in London in connection with the weapons cache, while investigators allege that 13 pistols, an AK-47 assault rifle, and more than 900 rounds of ammunition were transported through Denmark, Germany, and Austria. Four Hamas operatives have since been convicted in Germany.

The investigation concludes that Hamas's military wing secretly established an operational infrastructure in Europe despite the organization's longstanding claims that it operates only in Israel, Gaza, and Judea and Samaria. Investigators say the network included hidden weapons depots, arms-smuggling routes, and an activation system designed to enable attacks to be launched quickly once the order was given.

The report comes as Germany's Federal Prosecutor continues pursuing indictments against Hamas operatives accused of establishing terrorist infrastructure across Europe. According to prosecutors, the preparations began years before the October 7 massacre, underscoring what investigators describe as Hamas's long-term strategy to expand its terrorist operations beyond the Middle East.