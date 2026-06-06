Masked Jews entered the Arab town of Huwara in Samaria on Saturday, after a herd was allegedly stolen from their farm.

According to the reports, the Jews arrived in trucks, threw stones, attacked residents, and destroyed property.

One video shows a few of the Jews attacking two Palestinian Authority Arabs will clubs, as an IDF soldier joins them. Arab reports claim that nine people were injured in the clashes, and additional footage shows a garage near Huwara burning alongside a military jeep.

The IDF commented, "Earlier today (Saturday), IDF and Border Police soldiers were dispatched to several locations in the area of Huwara, following a report of the suspected theft of livestock belonging to Israeli civilians. The soldiers operated to remove the Israeli civilians and the livestock from the area and to prevent confrontation."

"Subsequently, a number of rioters arrived in the area, and violent confrontations broke out between Israeli civilians and Palestinians, involving the hurling of rocks and the use of batons. The IDF is aware of the claim that several Palestinians were injured.

"The soldiers operated to disperse the gatherings using riot dispersal means. The disturbances were dispersed, and security forces remain in the area to prevent further public disorder."

The IDF added, "An investigation into the incident has been opened by the Judea and Samaria District Police."

"The IDF strongly condemns violence of any kind that undermines security in the area and diverts the attention of commanders and soldiers from their operational duties of protecting the area and conducting counterterrorism activities.

"In addition, the IDF is aware of footage showing an IDF soldier using violence against a Palestinian. The actions depicted in the footage are serious and inconsistent with the values of the IDF.

"The incident is under review. Once the soldier is identified, he will be subject to disciplinary proceedings, and appropriate command and disciplinary measures will be taken in accordance with the findings."