The Civil Administration on Sunday prevented initial renovation attempts at a pizzeria in Huwara, whose owners sparked public outrage after posting on social media mocking a Holocaust survivor taken hostage during the October 7 massacre.

Authorities received information about the attempted reopening when waste removal was detected at the site, along with preparation work for renewed operations.

The incident follows an October 7 post in which the owners shared a photo of Esther Cunio, a Holocaust survivor who was humiliated by Hamas terrorists when they forced her to hold a weapon and make a "victory" sign with her fingers — using the image to promote their pizzeria.

Upon receiving the report, officers from the IDF Coordination and Liaison Headquarters in Shechem (Nablus) arrived at the location, instructed those present to immediately halt the construction.

They also warned that any further renovation or construction attempts would result in the site’s immediate demolition.