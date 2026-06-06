Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Cabinet that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon "has not yet been fully finalized" and is being opposed by Hezbollah, meaning that from Israel's perspective, "there is currently no agreement", according to a Friday evening report by Kan 11 News.

The report noted that the defense establishment has not yet received directives to implement a ceasefire, and operational conduct in Lebanon remains unchanged - including restrictions on activities in Beirut.

According to Kan 11 News, following pressure from ministers to expand the scope of the fighting, the Prime Minister stated that he prefers the diplomatic route, noting that US President Donald Trump is a strategic partner for Israel, and therefore the continuation of contacts and talks must be permitted.

The report further stated that IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir told Cabinet ministers that the political echelon needs to decide on the path forward, adding that the military is fully prepared to expand the fighting. Sources familiar with the matter cited in the report stated that the Chief of Staff remarked, "If it is possible to reach a ceasefire on terms acceptable to us, then it is preferable to do so today rather than a month from now under those same conditions."

Israeli and American sources emphasized to Kan 11 News that Israel’s conditions for a ceasefire are: the demilitarization of southern Lebanon up to the Litani River, the maintenance of the security zone established by Israel, and freedom of action to neutralize immediate threats.

Officials familiar with the dialogue between Israel and the US claimed that the Trump administration has expressed understanding regarding these conditions.

The report comes two days after the US, Israel and Lebanon announced in a joint statement following talks in Washington that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a ceasefire.

The statement stated that the implementation of the truce is directly "contingent on a complete cessation of Hezbollah fire and the evacuation of all Hezbollah operatives from the South Litani Sector".

Hezbollah, however, was quick to reject the ceasefire. The group's leader, Naim Qassem, declared that so-called “armed resistance" targeting Israel would persist and vowed that communities in northern Israel would not find safety so long as Israel continues its military presence in Lebanon.

The Iran-backed terrorist organization has continued to fire rockets and explosive drones towards northern Israel, targeting both civilians as well as IDF soldiers . Israel has retaliated by striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)