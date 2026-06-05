תיעוד: השמדת המשגר ששיגר לעבר כוחות צה"ל צילום: דובר צה"ל

Operational activity by the IDF last week led to the elimination of Abd Harb, a senior terrorist operative in the Hezbollah terrorist organization, who served as the commander of the organization’s engineering unit.

The IDF Spokesperson stated that “Harb commanded the professional array that was directly involved in the assembly and activation of explosive devices intended to harm IDF forces carrying out operational activity in the areas of southern Lebanon."

Harb was considered a veteran commander and a senior figure in Hezbollah’s ranks. IDF forces attribute to him direct responsibility for the execution of numerous terrorist plots directed against the forces over the years, from the time of the Second Lebanon War until the present day.

In parallel, yesterday Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out a targeted strike in which a rocket launcher was completely destroyed. The launcher had been used by Hezbollah terrorist operatives to fire rockets at IDF forces.