A Channel 12 News poll published Thursday evening shows that if elections were held today, the Likud party, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, would be the largest party in Israel.

According to the poll, Likud wins 23 seats, holding steady compared to last week's poll. Naftali Bennett's Together party drops one seat compared to last week, now standing at 21 seats.

The poll also indicates that the "Yashar!" party, led by Gadi Eisenkot, has gained two seats, capturing 19 seats in the next Knesset.

Yair Golan’s Democrats party dips to 10 seats in the current poll. Three parties are tied at 9 seats each: Shas, Yisrael Beytenu, and Itamar Ben Gvir's Otzma Yehudit.

Yitzhak Goldknopf’s United Torah Judaism party also secures 9 seats, according to the latest figures. Among the Arab-majority parties, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am maintain their strength, matching last week’s results with 5 seats each.

Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionist party remains above the electoral threshold, capturing 4 seats in the poll.

Several parties failed to clear the electoral threshold, including Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party, which remains stagnant at 1.8% support. Yoaz Hendel's Reservists party recorded a slight increase to 1.3%, while the Balad party weakened, dropping to 0.8% support.

In terms of political blocs, both sides maintain their strength with no net change: opposition parties (including the Arab-majority parties) secure 69 seats, while the coalition bloc receives 51 seats.

Gadi Eisenkot’s upward momentum is also reflected in the head-to-head prime ministerial suitability rankings. According to the poll results, Eisenkot has overtaken Netanyahu for the first time, gaining 38% support among respondents. Conversely, Netanyahu slipped compared to last week’s data, capturing just 35% support from those surveyed.