Major A., deputy commander of the IDF's 52nd Battalion, published a letter to the battalion's soldiers and their families following the deaths of the battalion commander, Lt. Col. Dor Ben Shimon, and the three tank crew members-Staff Sgt. Nave Habshoosh, Staff Sgt. Yoav Klein, and Staff Sgt. Liav Kababia-during fighting in southern Lebanon.

Opening his letter, the deputy commander wrote: "The past few days have been among the hardest our battalion has ever known. We lost our battalion commander and beloved soldiers who fell in battle. The pain is immense, the loss is overwhelming, and all of our hearts are with the bereaved families."

He said that despite the heavy loss, the soldiers fulfilled an important mission: "Alongside the pain, we carried out the most important mission we could-to bring our comrades home. After tremendous efforts and under extremely difficult conditions, we succeeded in recovering the fallen from the battlefield and bringing them to burial in Israel."

The deputy commander added that on the day of the funerals, the battalion would honor the fallen and continue to uphold their legacy. "Today we will accompany them on their final journey. We will stand tall, bow our heads in their memory, and promise that their legacy, their spirit, and their example will continue to guide us."

He stressed that despite the grief, the operational mission continues. "This is a moment of mourning, but also a moment of unity. The battalion is strong, the mission continues, and we will keep fighting with full determination, responsibility, professionalism, and comradeship-until we are told to stop, and for as long as we are called upon to carry out every mission."

He also addressed the soldiers' families, thanking them for their ongoing support. "During these days, you too are carrying this campaign on your shoulders. While the soldiers and commanders are on the front lines, you are coping with the worry, the uncertainty, and the constant tension."

He continued: "On behalf of the battalion's commanders and soldiers, I want to thank you. Thank you for your resilience, your faith, your support, and the strength you give your loved ones every day. You are an inseparable part of the Habok'im family and of our ability to fulfill our missions, even in the most difficult moments."

He concluded the letter with the words of the battalion anthem: "With heads held high we shall return from our mission, after blood-soaked battles. As victors we will raise our flag-we are the Breachers."