IDF strikes three Hezbollah terrorists IDF Spokesperson

IDF soldiers identified three armed Hezbollah terrorists earlier on Wednesday in the area of Beit Yahoun, located within the Security Zone in southern Lebanon.

Following the identification, the IDF eliminated the three terrorists, who were carrying combat equipment, in order to remove the threat posed to IDF soldiers operating nearby.

"The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians or IDF soldiers and will continue to operate to remove threats," the IDF stated.