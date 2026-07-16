The Syrian Interior Ministry announced on Thursday that its specialized units thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large shipment of advanced weapons across the Syrian-Iraqi border, seizing the cargo before it entered Syrian territory.

According to the ministry, the operation began after authorities identified a vehicle parked within the border area under suspicious circumstances. The vehicle was searched, leading to the discovery of a shipment that included long-range missiles, guided anti-tank missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The ministry said preliminary investigations, based on evidence collected during the operation, indicated that the shipment was intended to pass through Syrian territory en route to Lebanon for the benefit of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Hezbollah missiles seized by Syria Syrian Ministry of Interior

The ministry added that investigations are continuing to determine all the circumstances surrounding the case, identify those involved, and uncover the networks connected to the alleged smuggling operation.

The Interior Ministry stated that protecting the country's borders and safeguarding national sovereignty remain top priorities, adding that it will not allow Syrian territory to be used as a corridor or launch point for weapons smuggling or for activities that threaten the security of the Syrian Arab Republic or neighboring countries.