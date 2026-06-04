A new poll published ahead of the Sovereignty Movement conference taking place this evening (Thursday) in Jerusalem, with the participation of ministers and Members of Knesset, shows that a majority of the Jewish public in Israel supports applying Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. A breakdown of the data according to voting patterns in the last election points to especially broad support among voters of coalition parties.

Leaders of the Sovereignty Movement view the findings as further evidence of the dramatic shift that has taken place in Israeli public discourse since the outbreak of the war, and are calling for sovereignty to be applied even before the upcoming elections.

Among Shas voters, support for applying sovereignty stands at 90%, with 85% of respondents in this group stating that they support full sovereignty. Particularly high levels of support were also recorded among voters of Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit, where 87% support applying sovereignty, including 76% who favor full sovereignty. Similar figures were found among Likud voters, where 87% of respondents expressed support for applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

According to the poll, 59% of respondents overall stated that Israel should apply either full or gradual sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

The Sovereignty Movement says the findings further reflect the clear position of the national camp, which seeks to move beyond a policy of merely managing the current reality toward a decisive political step that would anchor Judea and Samaria as an inseparable part of the State of Israel.

According to the movement, the strong support among coalition voters obligates the government to advance the move in the near future, before the upcoming elections.

Support for sovereignty was also recorded among portions of opposition party voters. According to the survey, 49% of Yisrael Beiteinu voters in the last election support applying full or gradual sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, alongside 46% of Blue and White voters. In addition, especially broad support was found among traditional Jewish Israelis, with 82% of respondents expressing support for sovereignty, including 67% who support full sovereignty.

Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, heads of the Sovereignty Movement, said the poll results indicate a profound shift within Israeli society and clear backing for the sovereignty initiative. “The survey results prove that an overwhelming majority of the national camp supports full sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. The public expects the Israeli government to complete this historic move as soon as possible and to seize the current window of opportunity in order to apply sovereignty even before the upcoming elections."

The survey was conducted and compiled by Direct Polls, headed by Tzuriel Sharon, on behalf of the Sovereignty Movement on June 1, 2026. The poll was conducted by a digital system combined with a polling panel among 489 adult respondents (18+), constituting a representative sample of Israel’s Jewish population. The statistical margin of error is ±4.4% at a 95% confidence level.