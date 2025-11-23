Right-wing organizations are set to rally on Sunday outside the government meeting in Jerusalem, urging ministers and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to oppose what they call “the path to a Palestinian state.”

The protest comes in response to the UN Security Council resolution passed this week, which calls for “a credible path toward Palestinian self-determination and the establishment of a Palestinian state.” Activists from the Sovereignty Movement warned that the resolution marks a dangerous development and urged the government to halt any steps that may lead to the de facto creation of a Palestinian state.

Speakers expected at the protest include MK Simcha Rothman, Chair of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee; MK Limor Son Har-Melech, Deputy Speaker of the Knesset; MK Ohad Tal, member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee; Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Aryeh King; Adv. Nili Naouri, Chair of Israel Is Forever; Berale Crombie, Chair of Tekuma; Adv. Yotam Eyal, CEO of the Legal Forum; Adv. Tzofnat Nordman, CEO of the Forum for Liberty and Human Dignity; Adv. Michael Sperber of the Forum for the Protection of the Land of Israel; Avi Abelow, CEO of Pulse of Israel; and Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, Co-Chairs of the Sovereignty Movement, and others.

The protest will take place at 10:00 a.m. in the Rose Garden plaza, across from the vehicle entrance to the Prime Minister’s Office. Participating groups include the Sovereignty Movement, Israel Is Forever, the Legal Forum for Israel, the Tekuma Movement, and Pulse of Israel.

The organizations plan to call on the government to block political initiatives they believe could compromise Israel’s security and international standing.

The Sovereignty Movement stated, “Israel cannot entrust its security borders to hostile elements. Only sovereignty - full control from the sea to the Jordan - will secure the future of the state. Instead of paving the way to a terror state threatening the heart of the nation, we must advance the vision of sovereignty. Together, we will ring the bell outside the government meeting.”