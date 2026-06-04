The Sovereignty Movement, in conjunction with the Sovereignty Youth, will hold a conference today in Jerusalem, urging the government to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria ahead of the upcoming elections. “If the Generation of Victory wants to see sovereignty become a reality, it must be there and make its voice heard."

As the approaching election cycle draws near, voices on the Israeli right are seeking to return the issue of sovereignty to the center of the public and political agenda. The Sovereignty Movement, together with its Sovereignty Youth, is currently preparing for a major conference to take place today (Thursday) in Jerusalem, to urge the Israeli government to seize the current window of opportunity and apply Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. The conference organizers, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Martar, say that precisely now, following a period of significant security achievements, a political decision is also needed-one that will shape the future of the state for years to come.

The conference, to be held today under the title “The Generation of Victory Applies Sovereignty," is expected to take place at the National Campus for archeology, near the Bible Lands Museum, not far from the Israeli Knesset, with the participation of ministers, members of Knesset, municipal leaders, and prominent public figures from the nationalist camp.

Alongside these senior figures, the organizers are specifically seeking to place teenagers and young adults at center stage, seeing them as the generation that will be called upon to lead the settlement enterprise and the struggle for the future of Judea and Samaria in the coming decades.

According to the organizers, the goal of the event is not merely to hold an ideological discussion, but to demonstrate significant public support for demanding that the government turn the current momentum of de facto settlement into a permanent de jure policy.

מנהיגות תנועת הריבונות נדיה מטר ויהודית קצובר צילום: מאיר אליפור

The Sovereignty Movement believes that public discourse in Israel has changed significantly since the war. Whereas sovereignty was once viewed primarily as an idea associated with the ideological camp, today more and more Israelis understand that it is also a move with major security and strategic significance.

According to the movement’s leaders, the public wants to see a transition from a policy of managing a temporary reality to one of initiative, decisive action, and full Israeli control throughout the territory.

In light of this, the Sovereignty Movement and its Sovereignty Youth are calling on teenagers, yeshiva students, pre-military academy students, and youth movement members from across the country to attend the conference and take part in the public struggle. According to Katsover and Matar, the decisions made in the coming years will affect the character of the state for generations, and therefore, young people in particular have a central role in shaping the national agenda. “If the Generation of Victory wants to see sovereignty become a reality, it must be there, raise its voice, and become a force that leaders will not be able to ignore," the movement emphasizes.

Watch the conference live here starting 4:00 pm Israel time