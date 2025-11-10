The Sovereignty Movement has launched a new public campaign under the slogan “Sovereignty - A National Consensus,” aiming to highlight what it describes as widespread support for the application of Israeli sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and Gaza.

The campaign kicked off in Kiryat Gat, where activists placed signs in Hebrew and English reading “Sovereignty - National Consensus” on the fence of the United States Military base located in the city. Hundreds of billboards are also being posted along highways and central roads as part of the campaign.

Movement leaders Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar explained the timing of the campaign by referencing President Donald Trump’s "20-Point Agreement," which they said "poses a grave danger to Israel’s future by undermining its sovereignty and paving the way for the establishment of a terror state in the heart of the country."

“Sovereignty is not a matter of politics or diplomacy,” said Katsover and Matar. “It is an existential necessity for the continued security and future of the State of Israel.”

They added, "Despite our disappointment with recent statements by the American president rejecting the idea of sovereignty - and with the prime minister’s restrained response - this does not diminish the central importance of sovereignty for the State of Israel and the Jewish people."

According to the movement, most government ministers recognize that concrete control of land is more valuable than diplomatic promises. As Minister Eli Cohen stated, “If we must choose between normalization with Saudi Arabia or sovereignty - I choose sovereignty."

Katsover and Matar emphasized, “The application of sovereignty is a practical and essential expression of the Jewish people’s historical and moral right to its land, and a realization of the Zionist dream and vision."

They further noted, "According to international law and the resolutions of the 1920 San Remo Conference, Israel holds full legal and historical rights to exercise complete sovereignty over all of Judea, Samaria, and Gaza."

“The pursuit of sovereignty today reflects a broad national consensus,” they said. “Recent Knesset votes demonstrate that over 70 Members of Knesset supported the application of sovereignty, while more than 80 firmly opposed any political initiative that would force Israel to create a Palestinian state."

Katsover and Matar asserted, “The American president’s opposition arises from considerations that differ from those of the State of Israel and the Jewish people. As a friendly administration that cherishes democratic values, we expect the United States to respect the will of the Israeli majority."

US servicemen look on as a sign is hung Courtesy

They also recalled that previous US administrations had initially opposed major Israeli decisions. "They rejected sovereignty over East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, opposed the bombing of Iraq’s nuclear reactor, and objected to military operations such as Iron Swords. Yet, over time, American leadership came to recognize the wisdom and necessity of these actions."

“Today, as international pressure on Israel intensifies - urging it to surrender and permit the creation of a Palestinian state - and as Europe aligns itself with the dictates of Arab terror, our responsibility is clear,” said Katsover and Matar. “We must stand firm in defending the security and future of the people of Israel, even when faced with friendly pressure.”