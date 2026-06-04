תיעוד: כטמ"ם השמיד חוליית מחבלים בבופור צילום: דובר צה"ל

The Golani Brigade combat team, operating under the command of the 36th Division, recently achieved operational control of the Beaufort ridge area.

The ridge overlooks northern Israeli towns, and control of it is critical to preventing Hezbollah from firing on the towns, which are within range.

As the assault on the ridge advanced, the IDF soldiers on the ground identified two armed terrorists who were positioned at a point near the Beaufort Castle about 150 meters from the forces.

The soldiers carried out a rapid maneuver, and in the first stage, a tank from the Golani Brigade combat team struck the terrorists.

Immediately afterward, Israeli Air Force UAV operators struck and eliminated the terrorists.