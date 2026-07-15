פעילות צה"ל בלבנון דובר צה"ל

Marking 20 years since the outbreak of the Second Lebanon War, the IDF published footage of the 98th and 91st Divisions' operations in the town of Bint Jbeil, which for years was Hezbollah's main terrorist stronghold.

The activities were part of Operation Roaring Lion, during which the two divisions surrounding Bint Jbeil and Aynata.

The IDF stated that the 98th Division entered Bint Jbeil and obtained operational control within a week. During the operation, the forces destroyed terrorist infrastructure, neutralized missile threats, and eliminated terrorists. After concluding their mission, the division moved on to other areas.

At the same time, the 91st Division entered the sector to establish and strengthen operational control. The IDF noted that forces continue to destroy the remaining terrorist infrastructure and clear out the entire sector from terrorists to remove threats to the State of Israel.

According to the IDF, so far, the 91st and 98th Divisions destroyed more than 1,500 terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminated over 500 terrorists.

In addition, they located hundreds of weapons hidden in civilian infrastructure, as well as Hezbollah command centers, rocket launchers, and weapons caches.

The IDF stressed that Bint Jbeil has served for years as a Hezbollah symbol and terror stronghold where the organization planned and launched hundreds of acts of terror against IDF forces and Israeli citizens.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל