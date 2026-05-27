A highly volatile intra-party conflict concluded in Texas on Tuesday, with mainstream Democrats successfully blocking an extremist congressional hopeful who sparked national outrage with overt antisemitic threats.

According to projections from Decision Desk HQ, Johnny Garcia has secured victory in the Democratic primary runoff, defeating challenger Maureen Galindo.

Garcia, who serves as a public information officer for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, cemented his status as the consensus choice for the national party apparatus after Galindo faced an avalanche of bipartisan condemnation for incendiary, hate-fueled statements.

The primary source of outrage stemmed from a social media post published by Galindo detailing her legislative intentions.

"Into a prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking," Galindo had stated on Instagram, mapping out a plan to convert an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) processing center located in Karnes County if elected.

Galindo had managed to capture the top spot during the state's initial March primary election. Confronted with the immense backlash over her statements, she attempted to deflect blame during an interview with The New York Times, claiming that “everything is based off a local journalist twisting words" and asserting that she has “always called for all detention centers to be closed."

Her justifications did not halt a swift and aggressive ostracization campaign by prominent members of her own party. Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico immediately refused to participate in any campaign events alongside Galindo following the Instagram post, noted The Hill.

The condemnation crossed state lines, with two Jewish members of the US House of Representatives vowing to take immediate disciplinary action if she managed to slip into Congress. Representatives Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Jared Moskowitz of Florida issued a joint warning stating they would “force a vote to expel her" should she be elected.

The rejection of Galindo's candidacy resonated across the full spectrum of the Democratic Party, uniting both establishment figures and prominent left-wing progressives in disgust.