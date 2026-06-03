US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed Congress today about the Iran war and the situation in the Middle East, during which he assured lawmakers that the administration was aware of the steps Iran would take in response to the war, such as the risk of Iran blocking the Strait of Hormuz.

“The president and the administration was aware there would be consequences to action, but the consequences of Iran having a nuclear weapon were worse," Rubio told the House Foreign Affairs Committee when asked if the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz was foreseen. “All the risk factors were understood, but the important risk factor was Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."

“Everyone was aware of what Iran might do in retaliation," he added, "but they cannot have a nuclear weapon." He gave a similar answer when asked if the administration knew Iran would attack America's allies in the region: “Everyone knew what Iran would do in response, we were prepared for any response … but they can’t have a nuclear weapon."

Rubio said that the goal of Operation Epic Fury was not regime change, though the administration would "love to see" regime change in Iran. Rather, he said, the goal was to "degrade" the defensive systems Iran sought to use to shield its development of nuclear weapons.

When asked about Israel's conflict with the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, Rubio accused Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire that President Trump announced and Monday and defended Israel's retaliation, praising Israel's restraint in not launching heavy strikes in Beirut against Hezbollah.