The Congressional Israel Allies Caucus hosted its annual Jerusalem Day celebration this Tuesday, June 4, 2024, on Capitol Hill, marking the reunification of Jerusalem under Israeli sovereignty.

This year's event carried added significance in the face of current events, particularly the October 7th attacks and unprecedented Iranian missile attacks. It stands as a reaffirmation of American support for Israel in its ongoing defense against Iranian proxies, including Hamas, the Houthis and Hezbollah, highlighting the enduring bond between the United States and Israel and emphasizing the importance of faith-based diplomacy for Israel.

Distinguished speakers, including Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli, Senator Ted Cruz, Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO), Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), and other prominent figures, addressesd the gathering. Over 70 faith-based leaders from the D.C. area and across the country were in attendance.

“It is a great honor to stand in the House of Representatives of the modern nation of freedom as an envoy of the ancient nation of freedom, with true friends who, just a few years ago, relocated their embassy to the eternal capital of our people, the city of awe and peace, the cradle of Judeo-Christian civilization,” said Israel's Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli.

"I am proud to stand before true friends, to celebrate Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the State of Israel, and the Jewish People. We are fighting a hard and painful war; a war we did not seek, but a war that we have no choice but to fight and to win – for the sake of our children and grandchildren, and for the sake of the free world."

Longtime Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Doug Lamborn stated: "It is with gratitude that we mark another anniversary of the reunification of the Jewish people's eternal capital of Jerusalem. Each year, the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus holds this annual event. This year, it is more important than ever to come together and declare our support for Israel and her people. While we celebrate Jerusalem and Israel's deep commitment to safeguarding it for future generations, we also pause with great sadness to remember the collective pain of the Israeli people, as 134 hostages - including 8 Americans - are still being held by the murderous terrorist group Hamas."

Co-Chair of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus Rep. Brad Schneider remarked, "This week we mark Jerusalem Day, 57 years after the reunification of the Jewish people’s capital city. I’m honored to co-chair the bipartisan Congressional Israel Allies Caucus that helps ensure the US-Israel relationship remains ironclad. Israel is our most important ally in the Middle East - we will always have her back."

"On June 4th we commemorate from the US Capitol the reunification of the Jewish people’s capital of Jerusalem. Dozens of Rabbis, pastors, and leaders will join our nation’s leaders to push back against the loud minority that have taken campuses and city streets hostage with their hate filled threats. Jerusalem Day is a day of hope - of ancient and modern day promises fulfilled. We gather tonight in Washington to send that message of hope to our strongest ally Israel, '' said IAF US Director Jordanna McMillan.

Israel Allies Foundation President Josh Reinstein added, "As we celebrate Jerusalem Day and the power of faith-based diplomacy, this gathering on Capitol Hill reaffirms the enduring bond between the United States and Israel. Today, we stand together against terrorism and hate and in support of peace and our shared Judeo-Christian values."