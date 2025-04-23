In a landmark development for faith-based diplomacy, Slovenia has officially launched its Israel Allies Caucus, joining a growing international movement in support of the Jewish state. With this addition, Slovenia became the 55th country to establish a pro-Israel parliamentary caucus under the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF).

The launch of the Slovenia-Israel Allies Caucus is particularly noteworthy, as Slovenia recently recognized a Palestinian state—raising questions about its current diplomatic stance. The new caucus offers a promising platform for furthering Slovenia’s relationship with Israel, ensuring that pro-Israel voices are amplified in the nation's political discourse.

Led by parliamentarians from across the political spectrum, including members of the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) and the New Slovenia Party (NSi), the caucus reflects a firm commitment to Israel’s right to exist in peace and security. Its launch was supported by key political figures, including former Prime Minister Janez Janša, and is chaired by MP Žan Mahnič. This broad-based support underscores a growing consensus on the importance of maintaining a strong, values-based relationship with Israel within Slovenia’s political leadership.

MP Žan Mahnič, Chair of the Israel Allies Caucus in Slovenia: “On the occasion of the establishment of the Israel Allies Parliamentary Caucus, I express my satisfaction at this gesture, which is a sign of friendship and unity between Slovenia and Israel. The Caucus is based on the common Judeo-Christian heritage, democracy, freedom, peace, and values that bind our two countries together. With this initiative, we seek to further strengthen cooperation between our two countries in all areas, which has unfortunately stalled in recent years under the current Slovenian government of Robert Golob. This has been mainly due to the government's criticism of Israel and its support for Hamas through its recognition of Palestine.”

Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation, added: “The launch of the Slovenia-Israel Allies Caucus could not come at a more important time. With Slovenia's recent recognition of a Palestinian state, this caucus brings much-needed balance and provides a voice for those in Slovenian politics who understand the strategic and moral imperative of supporting Israel. The Slovenia-Israel Allies Caucus is a testament to the fact that even in complex political climates, Israel has steadfast allies who understand its importance to global peace and security.”

Leo van Doesburg, Executive Director of IAF Europe, emphasized the impact: “The launch of the Israel Allies Caucus in Slovenia marks an important development. While relations between Israel and Slovenia had been strong in the past, they have cooled significantly under the current government. Nevertheless, it's encouraging to see a strong opposition committed to revitalizing and deepening ties with Israel.”

“Former Prime Minister and opposition leader Janez Janša has even pledged to relocate the Slovenian embassy to Jerusalem and to reverse Slovenia's recognition of Palestine should he return to power.”

The momentum doesn’t stop in Slovenia: In May, the Israel Allies Foundation is set to launch six additional caucuses in Africa, as well as in Peru and Austria, signaling unprecedented growth and reach for the faith-based diplomacy model. These initiatives continue to reinforce Israel’s global standing by fostering relationships rooted in shared Judeo-Christian values.

The Slovenia-Israel Allies Caucus joins a global network initiated in 2004 with the creation of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus. Since then, the IAF has built a robust alliance of more than 1,500 legislators across six continents, dedicated to standing with Israel through faith-driven political engagement.

As the IAF continues to build bridges between nations, the establishment of the Slovenia-Israel Allies Caucus represents a meaningful step forward—not only for Slovenia-Israel relations, but for the global movement committed to truth, democracy, and peace in the Middle East.