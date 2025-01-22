On Tuesday, January 21st, the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus hosted an important reception on Capitol Hill to celebrate its relaunch, that brought together distinguished leaders from both sides of the aisle and from around the world in support of Israel.

The Congressional Israel Allies Caucus is co-chaired by Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), and newly appointed co-chair Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX). VIP attendees included the President of Paraguay, the Foreign Minister of Paraguay, Senator Ted Cruz, Pastor Paula White, Dr. Dave Weldon (IAF Chairman of the Board and nominee for CDC Director), Member of Knesset, Simcha Rotman, dozens of Congress members and Jewish and Christian leaders from across the nation.

Founded in 2006, the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus was the first bipartisan pro-Israel caucus in Congress. While other similar caucuses have since formed, this caucus remains committed to fostering lasting bipartisan support for Israel.

“It is an honor to serve as Co-Chair of the Israel Allies Caucus in the 119th Congress. Strengthening the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel has always been a priority for me. I am proud to help lead this bipartisan effort to advance our shared values, support Israel’s security, and promote peace and prosperity in the region,” said Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL).

The relaunch came at a pivotal moment as Israel entered a ceasefire following the 15-month war that began with the October 7th genocidal terrorist attacks. With the newly inaugurated President Trump, the Middle East stands on the brink of transformation, particularly with the weakening of the Iranian axis and growing prospects for peace and stability in the region. The United States, under new leadership, is well-positioned to strengthen its role as a key ally to Israel.

“As one of Israel's strongest allies in Congress, I am extremely proud to be named Co-Chair of the Israel Allies Caucus,” said Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX). “I will continue the work necessary to ensure that the United States stands with Israel and offers support not only as they fight for their right to exist against threats from Iranian-backed terrorist proxies, but also as they fight tenaciously to defend their place on the world stage from globalist organizations and antisemitic countries who seek to weaken Israel’s standing. It's an honor to receive this chairmanship, and I look forward to working with my fellow colleagues on the caucus to defend America's closest ally, Israel.”

“There has never been a more critical time for bipartisan support for Israel from the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus. Between the ceasefire with Hamas and the staged release of the hostages, Israel needs America’s commitment to its qualitative military edge more than ever. We are honored to have Rep. Ronny Jackson as our new Republican Co-Chair. His service on key committees such as the House Armed Services Committee will broaden the Caucus’s impact in the coming year and further its dedication to Israel’s security,” said US Director Jordanna McMillan.

Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation, shared, “The relaunch of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus came at a crucial time for U.S.-Israel relations, with new leadership under President Trump in Washington and fresh opportunities ahead. As the first bipartisan pro-Israel caucus, this initiative continues to inspire pro-Israel leadership worldwide, and we are excited to see what’s next for the future of U.S.-Israel cooperation.”