Tzvika Mor, the father of hostage survivor Eitan Mor, revealed in a podcast by Nadav Perry that he was not given a reserved spot and will instead run in the Religious Zionist Party primaries.

“There are no reserved spots. I’m running in the central committee, where 150 members will choose," Mor explained at both the beginning and end of the podcast.

Regarding the party’s ability to pass the electoral threshold, Mor said he has no doubt the Religious Zionist Party will clear the required minimum in the upcoming elections, stating: “We will pass by 200 percent."

The party welcomed the move last week, saying his joining strengthens the list with an ideological and nationalist voice from the grassroots, reflecting commitment to values and a drive for victory. According to the party’s statement, his inclusion is part of building a slate aimed at preventing a return to the “failed concepts" that led to the October 7 disaster, and advancing settlement in Judea and Samaria, judicial reform, and preservation of Jewish identity.

Party chairman and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Mor is an inspiring figure and a courageous and essential voice in Israeli public life, acting out of a sense of mission and placing the people of Israel above himself.

Smotrich added that Mor is joining the party as a partner in the struggle over Israel’s post-October 7 direction: defeating enemies, strengthening settlement, and maintaining a true right-wing government in the interest of all Israeli citizens. His joining, he said, is “great news for Religious Zionism and the entire national camp."

Mor himself said he joined out of a deep sense of mission. “After the October 7 disaster, I immediately understood that Israel will not return to what it was. The path of surrender to terror led to ongoing disasters, so our commitment to Israel’s security must be absolute. Although my son Eitan has returned home, my responsibility has not ended."

He added: “I am joining Bezalel Smotrich and the Religious Zionist Party, which stood by me throughout, voiced our firm position in the cabinet, and did not allow the government to surrender. This is the only party that will implement true right-wing policy and clearly says that Israel must win. Together, with God’s help, we will succeed."