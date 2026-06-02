US President Donald Trump told ABC News on Monday that he thinks he will have an agreement with Iran to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz "over the next week."

"Looking good, looking good," the President told ABC News' chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl in a telephone conversation.

Trump also downplayed Iran’s announcement earlier on Monday that it was halting with the US, describing it as a “little glitch".

"There was a little glitch today, but I turned that one around very quickly, as you probably noticed earlier," Trump said, adding that the so-called glitch was the Iranians being upset about Israel's attacks on Lebanon.

"So, I spoke with Hezbollah, and I said no shooting, and I talked to Bibi, and said, no shooting, and they both stopped shooting each other," the President stated.

He added that a peace agreement with Iran could be "even better than a military victory."

"It's not a simple thing," he told ABC News. "You're talking about a real large country -- them -- very large country making a deal. Tremendous hostility, really."

He continued, "So it's not an easy thing for them. It's actually not easy from our standpoint either. But we're getting what we need to get."

Asked when the memorandum of understanding to reopen the strait will be completed and agreed to, Trump replied, "I think you're talking about over the next week", explaining he has not agreed to it yet because "I still have to get a few more points."

Earlier on Monday, Iranian media reported that the Islamic Republic had suspended indirect negotiations with the United States, citing Israel's expanding military operations in Lebanon.

Trump later insisted that talks with Iran are ongoing, writing on Truth Social, “Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Also on Monday, the Trump administration intervened to stop a planned Israeli strike in the Dahieh district of Beirut, Hezbollah's stronghold.

Following a phone call with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to stop attacking each other.

"I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back. Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop - That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel."